× Southern Illinois man gets 20-year sentence in brother’s killing

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. (AP) _ A southern Illinois man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the fatal stabbing of his younger brother.

Fifty-nine-year-old Jerry Ryan of Granite City was initially charged with first-degree murder in the March death of 51-year-old Michael Ryan.

But The Belleville News Democrat reports Jerry Ryan pleaded guilty to an amended charge of second-degree murder and both the prosecution and defense agreed to a 20-year sentence. He was sentenced Monday in Madison County for the killing.

Police say Ryan told officers his brother told him to “get a knife and stab him” just before he killed his sibling. After the attack, Ryan called 911 and told the dispatcher he had unintentionally stabbed his brother as they were wrestling during an argument over household bills.

___

Information from: Belleville News-Democrat