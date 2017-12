Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Police are investigating a shooting outside a convenience store in south St. Louis. The owner 5 Star Market, in the 3900 block of Broadway, was in his store when he heard his car alarm go off. He grabbed his gun and went outside.

After witnessing a suspect attempting to break into his car, the owner and the suspect exchanged gun fire.

The owner was shot in the leg and the suspect fled the scene.