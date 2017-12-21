× Suspect charged in high-speed police chase across bi-state

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Circuit Attorney’s Office charged a 21-year-old man in connection with Wednesday’s high-speed police chase, which spanned the bi-state area during evening rush hour.

Keontae Henderson was charged with first-degree tampering, felony fleeing, and leaving the scene of an accident. His bond was set at $250,000 cash-only.

The chase started in north St. Louis around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday after a license plate recognition camera alerted police at its Real Time Crime Center. Speeds in the chase topped 100mph.

The Illinois State Police began chasing the stolen 2015 Ford Fusion after the suspect crossed the Stan Musial Veterans Memorial Bridge into Illinois. The suspect went back across the Mississippi River at the Chain of Rocks Bridge, at which point the Illinois State Police broke off their portion of the chase. The St. Louis County Police Department picked up the chase from there.

The suspect crashed the vehicle at the intersection of Market and Compton at around 5:20 p.m. Police took the driver into custody.

Three bystander vehicles were struck during the police pursuit. It was initially reported the fleeing car hit two bystander vehicles.