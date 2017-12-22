3 women shot and killed in St. Louis city home invasion

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Authorities say three women have been shot to death in a car while trying to escape from a St. Louis home invasion.

St. Louis Police Major John Hayden says the shooting happened early Friday on the city's north side, just a couple of blocks from Fairground Park.

Police received a call about gunfire just two minutes after a burglary in progress was reported. Authorities say a man also was in the home during the home invasion but ran off and wasn't shot.

Hayden says multiple shell casings from different caliber weapons were found at the scene. No arrests were immediately made. The deaths were expected to bring the city's homicide total to 203 for the year, a 21-year high.

The victims were identified as 24-year-old Chanice , 25-year-old Reeba Moore, and 24- year old Dominique Lewis .

Both Moore and Lewis live in the home where the deadly home invasion happened.

Some of America’s large cities seem to be getting safer and more dangerous at the same time. That’s the conclusion of an Associated Press analysis of homicide data in Chicago, St. Louis and Indianapolis.

In those cities, killings are becoming concentrated into small areas where people are dying at a pace not seen in years, if ever. Around them, many other neighborhoods are growing more peaceful, even as the total number of homicides rises.

The AP collected 10 years of homicide data from the cities that had the highest homicide rates in 2016. Reporters used spatial analysis to identify clusters of killings and track the changing geographic patterns over time.

The neighborhoods enduring the most violence were largely poor and African-American, as were the killers and the victims.

There is a reward in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS. Callers do not have to identify themselves in order to receive the money.