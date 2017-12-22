× Authorities search for man who robbed Springfield bank

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) _ Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a Springfield bank.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the robbery happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the Great Southern Bank. Springfield police spokeswoman Lisa Cox says a man in his 40s walked into the bank, demanded cash and then left on foot.

The FBI released photos of the white, middle-aged suspect with an average build. He appears to be about 6 feet tall and was wearing a black hoodie and face covering, blue jeans and brown shoes when he placed a wad of cash into a black backpack. The amount stolen wasn’t disclosed.

The bank is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the robber.