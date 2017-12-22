Braggin’ Rights Preview

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Braggin' Rights rivalry game is back for another season. Mizzou and the Illini face off at Scottrade Center on Saturday night. On Friday, both teams held practices and talked with the media about this storied rivalry. The game will feature three St. Louis area players, Jordan Barnett (St. Louis) and Jeremiah Tilmon (East St. Louis) on the Missouri team and Mark Smith (Edwardsville) on the Illinois squad.

The Fighting Illini have won the game the past four years. This year's contest is a sell out. Game time is 7:00 PM on Saturday night.