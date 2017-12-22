× Dutoit out at 6 symphonies amid sexual assault accusations

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) _ It has taken less than a day for six major symphonies to end long relationships with 81-year-old maestro Charles Dutoit or announce that he had withdrawn from upcoming performances following detailed accounts by four women who say the two-time Grammy winner sexually assaulted them.

Symphonies in Boston, San Francisco and Sydney have severed ties with the classical conductor, and orchestras in New York, Chicago and Cleveland said he informed them he was backing out of performances given the allegations.

Dutoit hasn’t replied to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

The women told AP that Dutoit had physically restrained them, forced his body against theirs, sometimes put his tongue in their mouths and, in one case, forced her hand into his pants.