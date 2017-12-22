× Ex-correctional officer sentenced in attack on jail detainee

CHICAGO (AP) _ A former Cook County correctional officer has been sentenced to four months behind bars in the beating of a jail detainee in 2011 who was being transferred for a psychiatric evaluation.

Robert Dartt told the court Thursday that he lost his job, wife and self-respect following the attack at the Cook County Jail. The 47-year-old asked for forgiveness and requested a sentence of probation before learning his punishment in U.S. District Court in Chicago.

Records say the detainee goaded Dartt into attacking him. Video showed Dartt entered the detainee’s cell and punching him in the face as other officers watched. Authorities say he also stomped on the detainee.

The detainee had cuts, scrapes, bruises and swelling. Dartt earlier resigned and pleaded guilty to violating the civil rights of the inmate.