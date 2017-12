Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Twas three days before Christmas and all over town, there are shoppers and extended hours, and merriment abounds.

The Crestwood Kohl’s kept the lines moving at midday. The department store chain plans to keep their doors open 24 hours until 6 p.m. on Christmas Eve.

At West County Center in Des Peres, parking lots were moving and people filing into shops and stores inside.

A National Retail Federation survey found that 53 percent of consumers – about 126 million people – plan to shop this weekend on the last Saturday before Christmas.

Especially with the last-minute shoppers keeping things busy.