× Man convicted of killing 19-year-old woman in Mason City

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) _ A 61-year-old man has been found guilty of killing a woman who was hit by a bullet he’d fired through his apartment door.

A jury in Mason City deliberated less than three hours Thursday before convicting Larry Whaley of second-degree murder. Whaley faces up to 50 years in prison at his sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 6

Whaley has said he fired into the door Dec. 2 last year because he believed two people he knew were breaking into his apartment, including one who Whaley said he felt threatened by the week before the shooting. Whaley said the woman he killed, 19-year-old Samantha Teeter, was not one of those two people and that her death was an accident.