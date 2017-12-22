× Man who assaulted officer gets more than 20 years in prison

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) _ A man who assaulted a police officer after a traffic stop in eastern Iowa has been sent to federal prison.

Prosecutors say 36-year-old Erwin “Duffy” Bell, from Clinton, was given 20 years and eight months during sentencing Thursday in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids. He’d pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition.

Prosecutors say he was a passenger in a car that was pulled over on Feb. 4 along U.S. Highway 30 in Mount Vernon. He struck the officer and fled but was soon run down and taken into custody after another violent struggle.

Officers say they founded a loaded firearm on the ground nearby.