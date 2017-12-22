× Piano teacher to stand trial on sexual misconduct charge

JOPLIN, Mo. (AP) _ A Missouri piano teacher has waived his right to a preliminary hearing and been ordered to stand trial on a charge of sexual misconduct with a student.

The Joplin Globe reports that 54-year-old Bobby Durham waived the hearing Thursday in Jasper County Circuit Court. His next court appearance is set for Jan. 17.

Durham is accused of misconduct with the girl during lessons on more than one occasion between September 2005, when she was 5 years old, and September 2009, when she was 9.