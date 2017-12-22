× School district agrees to settle lawsuit over alleged hazing

LAKE ZURICH, Ill. (AP) _ Officials say a suburban Chicago school district has agreed to settle a lawsuit over alleged hazing of high school football players.

Terms of the settlement announced Thursday with Lake Zurich Unit School District 95 weren’t released.

District spokeswoman Jean Malek says in a statement the settlement “helps bring closure to the matter.” Lawyers for the two former student-athletes note the settlement comes after anti-hazing training was added for coaches, staff and students.

The (Arlington Heights) Daily Herald reports allegations surfaced last year before a Lake Zurich High School playoff game. A police investigation determined criminal charges weren’t warranted, but the lawsuit alleged hazing was part of the school’s athletic programs since 1997.

The lawsuit said past hazing included players urinating on teammates or placing their genitals on other players’ faces.

___

Information from: Daily Herald