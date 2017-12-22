× Small amount of snow could be coming overnight into Saturday

It looks like the first accumulating snow of the season is here, but it won’t be much. Colder air is slowly building in to the St. Louis region from the northwest ahead of our next storm system. Expect a cloudy Friday afternoon, but we’ll stay dry. Temperatures will hold in the low 40s and may begin to slowly drop in the later afternoon. Rain builds northward this evening. Around midnight, we should start to see the northern fringe of the rain mix with then change over to wet, sloppy snow. A quick, slushy accumulation–up to an inch–may form by early Saturday morning, mainly on grass and cold cars. Some areas may see a burst of heavier snow so a little slush may build up on roads but it will melt quickly. Any snow tapers off Saturday morning as the storm pulls away to the east.