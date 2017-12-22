Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

Posted 12:53 pm, December 22, 2017

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ It's Friday and that means music man Kevin Johnson is here to tell us about upcoming concerts.

  • Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld, Aug. 6, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
  • John Oates, Feb. 16, Old Rock House
  • Gateway Jazz Festival with Boney James, July 21, Chesterfield Amphitheater
  • Killer Queen, July 14, Family Arena
  • Sister Hazel, Carbon Leaf, Feb. 22, Delmar Hall
  • Corey Feldman and the Angels, Feb. 10, Fubar, canceled
  • El Monstero: Tribute to Pink Floyd, Friday (sold out), Saturday, Thursday (sold out), Dec. 29, Dec. 30, the Pageant
  • Smino, Saturday, Delmar Hall, sold out
  • Trans Siberian Orchestra, Tuesday, Scottrade Center
  • Pokey LaFarge, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Dec. 29, Off Broadway
  • Lea Delaria, Wednesday and Thursday, Jazz at the Bistro
  • Lil Wayne, Migos, Dec. 29, Chaifetz
  • Katt Williams, Mike Epps, Dec. 31, Scottrade

 