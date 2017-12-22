The Blender with music critic Kevin Johnson

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _ It's Friday and that means music man Kevin Johnson is here to tell us about upcoming concerts.
- Charlie Puth, Hailee Steinfeld, Aug. 6, Hollywood Casino Amphitheater
- John Oates, Feb. 16, Old Rock House
- Gateway Jazz Festival with Boney James, July 21, Chesterfield Amphitheater
- Killer Queen, July 14, Family Arena
- Sister Hazel, Carbon Leaf, Feb. 22, Delmar Hall
- Corey Feldman and the Angels, Feb. 10, Fubar, canceled
- El Monstero: Tribute to Pink Floyd, Friday (sold out), Saturday, Thursday (sold out), Dec. 29, Dec. 30, the Pageant
- Smino, Saturday, Delmar Hall, sold out
- Trans Siberian Orchestra, Tuesday, Scottrade Center
- Pokey LaFarge, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Dec. 29, Off Broadway
- Lea Delaria, Wednesday and Thursday, Jazz at the Bistro
- Lil Wayne, Migos, Dec. 29, Chaifetz
- Katt Williams, Mike Epps, Dec. 31, Scottrade