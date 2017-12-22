× Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, December 23-24, 2017

ST. LOUIS (KTVI)- Looking for some fun events this weekend? Meteorologist Angela Hutti has some ideas for you and your family.

Weekends on the Web: Saturday & Sunday, December 23-24, 2017

Braggin’ Rights: Missouri Tigers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

Date: Saturday, December 23 Venue: Scottrade Center, Downtown St. Louis

Time: 7:00pm Tickets: $52.00-$147.00

Join the Missouri Tigers and the Illinois Fighting Illini as they celebrate the 37th anniversary of what has become one of the best rivalries in all of college basketball.

http://www.scottradecenter.com/events/detail/bud-light-braggin-rights

Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker

Date: Saturday, December 23 Venue: The Fox Theater, Midtown St. Louis, MO

Time: 3pm, 7pm Tickets: $31.50 – $133.50

All ages are invited to celebrate Christmas with the Moscow Ballet company of almost 40 ballerinas and danseurs on their 25th Anniversary Tour of North America in 2017.

https://www.fabulousfox.com/events/detail/moscow-ballet-nutcracker

Saint Louis Ballet: The Nutcracker

Date: Saturday, December 23 Venue: Touhill P.A.C, UMSL campus

Saturday: 2:30p, 7:30p Tickets: $35.00-$69.00

Gen Horiuchi’s The Nutcracker has become a Saint Louis favorite with dazzling costumes, sets and special effects. The large professional cast of company dancers and special guests swells with students from the school of the Saint Louis Ballet in children’s roles.

https://www.touhill.org/events/detail/slb_nut17

The Rep: The Nutcracker

Date: Saturday, December 23 Venue: Nerinx Hall High School, Webster Groves, MO

Saturday: 11:00am, 3:00pm Tickets: $8.00

Marie is a little lonely after her family moves to a new town, but when her Godfather arrives with some mysterious Christmas Eve packages, she finds magic in very unlikely places. One of Godfather’s gifts is a wooden nutcracker who appears to be nothing more than an ugly toy, but Marie soon discovers that this is no ordinary doll.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/the-nutcracker

SLSO: The Music of John Williams

Date: Saturday, December 23 Venue: Powell Hall, Midtown St. Louis

Saturday: 2:00pm Tickets: $32.00-$70.00

David Robertson leads the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra performing the beloved music of John Williams. With a career spanning over six decades, he has composed some of the most popular and recognizable film scores in cinematic history.

https://shop.slso.org/single/EventDetail.aspx?p=5682

The Rep: Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley

Date: Saturday, December 23 Venue: Loretto-Hilton Center, Webster University

Time: 4:00pm Tickets: $18.50-$89.00

In this sequel to Jane Austen’s Pride and Prejudice, the bookish middle child of the Bennet family finally has her day. Constantly overshadowed by her four sisters, Mary Bennet finds hope for a new life beyond her family from an unexpected holiday romance.

http://www.repstl.org/events/detail/miss-bennet-christmas-at-pemberley

Christmas Traditions

Date; Saturday, December 23 Venue: Venue: Historic Saint Charles District, Saint Charles, MO

Time: 11:00am-9:00pm Admission: Free

The enjoy the cheer of legendary Christmas characters and the joyful singing of strolling carolers while you shop and dine along a decorated Historic Main Street. https://www.discoverstcharles.com/events/christmas-traditions/

Winter Solstice Sunrise Observance

Date: Sunday, December 24 Venue: Woodhenge, Cahokia Mounds State Historic Site

Time: 7:00am Admission: Free

Visitors will hear an explanation of the discovery, form and function of this ancient post circle monument used as a calendar by the Mississippians.

https://cahokiamounds.org/event/winter-solistice-sunrise-observance/

Click here for Holiday light displays in Missouri and Illinois