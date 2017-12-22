× Woman charged in fatal stabbing in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) _ A prostitute has been charged with fatally stabbing a man last year during a fight over money.

Thirty-two-year-old Amber Cunningham, of Kansas City, was arraigned Friday on second-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in Luis Molina’s death. No attorney is listed for her in online court records. Bond is set at $250,000.

Court documents say Cunningham’s fingerprints were found inside Molina’s vehicle and the home where he was found dead. A witness said a woman was in the car when Molina gave him a ride before his death and that Molina described her as a prostitute.

Cunningham told police she agreed to have sex with Molina for $50. She said he wouldn’t pay or let her leave and that she stabbed him after getting a knife away from him.