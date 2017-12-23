× Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone – Friday, December 22, 2017

This is the Arby’s/Fox 2 Prep Zone show for Friday, December 22, 2017.

Segment one features highlights of these high school basketball games.

SLUH at East St. Louis

O'Fallon Christian vs Whitfield

Lutheran North vs Liberty

Howell Central vs Ladue

(girls) Liberty at O'Fallon Christian

Segment Two of the Arby's/Fox 2 Prep Zone discusses the just completed early signing period for high school athletes. Many area high school football players declared their colleges they will attend next fall, this past Wednesday, December 20th. The normal national signing day is in early February. This is the first time athletes have been able to declare their college choice in December. The February signing day still remains as the main day for high school athletes to commit to their college of choice.