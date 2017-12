Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Crafted Events is partnering up with The Barnett on Washington to create a Harry Potter themed New Year’s Eve party for everyone 21 and up. Ashely Turigliatto, with Crafted Events, discusses the activities they have planned for the night and what you can expect if you attend.

A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the World Bird Sanctuary.

For ticket information, visit: Facebook or CraftedEvents