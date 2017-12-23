× Endangered person advisory issued for missing St. Louis County man

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis County police are looking for an endangered person, Christian A. Conrad. He is a 22-year-old white male with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black suit with a top coat when he left the residence at 2400 Via Miralesta Drive in St. Louis, MO at 11:15 pm Friday.

Conrad is depressed over the deaths of several family members and was seen leaving his residence in a new suit, not weather appropriate and was carrying a handgun. Conrad has a history of attempted suicide.

Anyone seeing the missing person, or anyone having any information related to the endangered missing person should immediately dial 911 to contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the St. Louis County Police Department at (636) 529-8210.