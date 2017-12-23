Former homeless woman throws Christmas party free of charge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - Just weeks ago, Kandi Smith didn’t have a clue how she was going to pull off this Christmas party, but at that time she knew it would happen and it did.

Smith has been throwing this Christmas party for the last six years with the last three being here at the Ambassador.

This year, Smith had hoped to take the party back to Gateway 180 Homeless shelter in downtown St. Louis, but the director said due to the shelter reducing the number of holiday parties that wasn’t possible.

Well after the story aired on Fox 2, The Ambassador reached out and offered Smith the space she needed - free of charge.

Food and gifts were given to homeless families today to spread a little Christmas cheer.

Smith says after being homeless years ago, she’s glad to be able to give back.

“I feel wonderful every year,” Smith said. “I was faced with not having a place to have it again and they stepped in, The Ambassador stepped in and did a wonderful thing to help this event to be a success.”

“Our whole thing is we really want to make sure that the less fortunate do have an opportunity because there’s so much negative going on in society today,” owner Mark Williams said. “We’re trying to be a positive impact.”

This event will be ending in about an hour, then Smith says she plans to take all the gifts left over to Homeless shelter downtown.

38.741180 -90.249715