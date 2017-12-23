× Suspect in Ohio postal worker slayings charged

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ A disgruntled mail carrier accused in the slayings of his supervisor at an Ohio post office and a postal inspector outside her apartment complex has been charged with aggravated murder.

The worker is identified in Franklin County Municipal Court records as 24-year-old DeShaune Stewart, of Columbus.

Stewart is accused of fatally shooting Lance Dempsey shortly before 4:30 a.m. Saturday at the post office in Dublin. Police say Stewart then drove to a Columbus apartment complex nearby and shot the postal inspector in a parking lot nearly three hours later. Police say Stewart had been facing dismissal from his job and was naked when he was arrested.

Stewart can’t be reached for comment while in custody.