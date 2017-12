Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gateway Motorsports Park is in the spirit of the season with Magic of Lights, featuring more than 400 displays and more than a million lights. But are they missing one? Tim is on the scene and sharing stories about some other points of light in the city.

See how one man is shining a beacon of love and hope in North St. Louis. Witness how Miracles N Progress is brightening a few families' day by taking them on a train ride. Learn about the the light that is produced in and through living life together in the L'Arche community. And learn a valuable life lesson from a teenager who knows that when it's all said done, it's your relationships that matter most.

Celebrate Christmas with The Thread, Saturday at 8:30am on Fox 2.