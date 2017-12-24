7th annual Jewish & Muslim Community Day of Service

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Sara Beg who is a part of the Islamic Foundation of Greater St. Louis and Alyssa Banford who is associated with the Program and Engagement Associate for the Jewish Community Relations Council are encouraging the St. Louis community to join them at the seventh annual Jewish & Muslim Community Day of Service on Monday, December 25th at 8:30 am.

Location of the event: Congregation Shaare Emeth, 11645 Ladue Rd, St. Louis, MO 63141

For more information visit: JewishMuslimCommunityDayofService