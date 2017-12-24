Arts Pop: Change comes to the Muny during the 1960s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO - It was a decade of change in the United States and that made for changes at the Muny as well. We're talking about the 1960s when the Civil Rights movement and the Vietnam War were dominating the country. Theater audiences still wanted musicals, but they began to seek out more contemporary shows with modern themes and a bit of an edge. Shows like "Gypsy" and "West Side Story" began to play on the famous St. Louis stage.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch theatre critic Judith Newmark continues her look back at the 100 year history of the Muny, decade by decade.

The Missouri History Museum is busy planning a special exhibit on the Muny’s 100 years.

Listen to songs you would have heard at the Muny from 1959-1968.