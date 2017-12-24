× 5th death confirmed in Florida small plane crash

BARTOW, Fla. (AP) _ Authorities say they have confirmed a fifth death in a fiery small plane crash in Florida.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office says the crash Sunday morning at Bartow Municipal Airport immediately killed the 70-year-old pilot and four adult passengers.

The sheriff’s office identified the pilot as Lakeland attorney John Shannon. His passengers included his two daughters, his son-in-law and a family friend. They were identified as: 24-year-old Southeastern University student Olivia Shannon, 26-year-old Baltimore teacher Victoria Shannon Worthington, 27-year-old University of Maryland law student Peter Worthington Jr. and 32-year-old Lakeland teacher Krista Clayton.

Sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carrie Horstman said Shannon had filed a flight plan to fly Sunday from Bartow to Key West.

The twin-engine Cessna 340 crashed shortly after takeoff.

