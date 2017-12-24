× Fatal shooting in Rolla Friday evening

ROLLA, Mo. – Phelps County Sheriff’s Department is investigating a shooting incident in Rolla that happened on Friday, December 23, 2017 at 6:30 pm. Tanya Elaine Johnson, the 34-year-old victim, was transported to an area hospital for treatment of the gunshot wound and then was flown to University Medical Center in Columbia where she was pronounced dead.

The Phelps County Sheriff’s Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol are investigating the incident. No further information is available at this time.

Anyone having any information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Phelps County Detective Sergeant, George Arnold at (573) 426-3860, or you can remain anonymous by calling the Phelps County Sheriff’s Department Confidential Tip Line at (573) 426-2936.