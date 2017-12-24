Homeless find shelter at St. Patrick Center for Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Tonight there`s several places taking in people displaced by the cold Christmas Eve. In downtown St. Louis, there are more than 60 people already inside with more names being added to the waiting list the later it gets.

More than 200 meals were served at the St. Patrick Center homeless shelter today as snow blanketed the St. Louis area for the second day in a row.

Director of the St. Patrick Center, Gene Schmitt, says today has been a bit overwhelming with more people coming by the shelter.

But he points to amazing volunteers who help transport people to different shelters for the cold.

Schmitt says he know around this time of year many people want to help, but thankfully this year things are running smoothly.

The director also says the center gets crowded quickly, but he plans to accommodate everyone in some type of way to get them out of the cold.