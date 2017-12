Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Menopause the Musical returns to the Playhouse at Westport Plaza January 9th until March 31st. Marty Casey, Rosemary Watts, Laura Ackermann, and Lee Anne Mathews are all actresses in the upcoming musical. This girl power show is a perfect night out with friends, and tickets are half off for Fox 2 viewers with the promo code KTVI.

For more information and tickets visit: MenopauseTheMusical