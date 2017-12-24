Spirit of St. Louis – Pick Your Charity, Pick Your Car

Missouri college budgets likely to tie to outcomes

Posted 10:19 am, December 24, 2017, by , Updated at 10:18AM, December 24, 2017
Mizzou

Academic Hall on the campus of University of Missouri - Columbia. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)

ST. LOUIS – A new proposal could tie 10 percent of currently dwindling state dollars to how well Missouri colleges produce graduates and keep costs down.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that performance funding has been around for several years but was only tied to new money for higher education. The funding method was moot this year when there was no new money to give out.

A 10 percent tie would mean that nearly $42 million could be on the line for the University of Missouri System.

The proposal is expected to come up for a Jan. 2 vote by the Coordinating Board for Higher Education. The board will also likely vote to ask the governor to fund higher education at the same level as this year.