MoDOT crews out clearing roadways for Christmas

ST. LOUIS – After focusing on treating area bridges Saturday, Missouri Department of Transportation crews hit the roads early Sunday morning to prepare for the snow that rolled in a short time later.

​Arisa Praipaisil, Assistant Maintenance Engineer for MoDOT-St. Louis, said crews were out around 6 a.m. in the norther parts of the district like St. Charles. In other areas, crews began work at 7 a.m.

Shoppers who were out picking up last minute gifts may have seen the 100 MoDOT trucks out in the morning and early afternoon hours plowing and treating the roadways with salt. MoDOT expects the snow to pass by between noon and 2 p.m. and crews will be out in force until then.

Crews will remain on standby through the night and into Christmas morning to monitor the roads and overpasses which may become slick as temperatures are expected to stay below freezing.

"Make sure that if you are out there doing last minute shopping to just be aware of the roadway conditions," said Praipaisil. "The pavement temperatures are in the low to mid 20s so the snow is sticking to the pavement more than it did yesterday."

MoDOT officials are not forecasting any snow overnight or Monday morning.

To view the conditions on the roadways throughout the state, visit the MoDOT Traveler Information Map.