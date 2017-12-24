Plenty of stores still open on Christmas Eve for last-minute shoppers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The clock is ticking and if you still need to get your Christmas shopping done, you're in luck.

With Christmas just one day away, shopping plazas and malls are expected to be packed with people picking up last-minute gifts on Christmas Eve.

Kohl’s in Bridgeton has been open 24 hours, all week, but will close at 6 pm Sunday.

Many shoppers say they wait until the last day so they can grab the best deals.

According to the National Retail Federation, of about seven thousand people that were surveyed, 25% are too busy, delayed or restricted with their shopping time. Of those last-minute shoppers, 52% were doing so online.

Many stores are open Sunday, but it will be tough to find a store open after 6 pm on this Christmas Eve.

Department stores that are open late on Christmas Eve

Target: Target will be staying open late on Christmas Eve with locations closing at 10 pm.

Walmart: Walmart Christmas Eve hours are that they will be closing at 6 pm.

Kmart: Kmart is staying open extra late for you on Christmas Eve until 10 pm.

Kohl's: All Kohl's stores will be open until 6 pm on Christmas Eve.

JCPenney: JCPenney will be open from 7 am to 6 pm on Christmas Eve.

Macy's: Macy's will be open until 6 pm on Christmas Eve.

Sears: On Christmas Eve you can shop at Sears from 8 am to 6 pm.

Dillard's: Dillard's will be open from 8 am to 6 pm on Christmas Eve.

Big Lots: Big Lots will be open 7 am to 10 pm on Christmas Eve.

Grocery stores that are open late for Christmas Eve