Sky Zone Fenton’s Grand Re-Opening Event Sunday

ST. LOUIS - Bron Launsby with Sky Zone in Fenton talks about their grand re-opening with new equipment installed for jumpers. The grand re-opening is Sunday, December 24th, from 10am to 4pm only at Fenton’s location. Tickets are only $19.99.

New attractions include:

SkyWars – SkyWars is a group activity in which team’s battle using nerf guns and foam balls or darts in a variety of games including team elimination, capture the flag, duck hunt, and more. Warped Walls – Curved walls sitting 10 and 12 feet high offer two increasingly challenging obstacles to scale. FreeClimb – Strength and stamina are tested on this challenging boulder wall as participants try to reach the top while dangling over a foam pit without a harness. SkyLadder – Even the most adept climbers will find the tricky fidgeting ladder a challenge to scale. Toddler Zone – Exclusively for kids age five and under, this area is closed to big kids, so toddlers can experience the joy of jumping together. Parkour – A free-run parkour course with numerous elements that enable kids of all ages to clear each obstacle in their own creative way. In addition to these brand-new elements, the Warrior Course , installed only a few months ago, will challenge ninja warriors of all ages in tests of speed, strength, and agility.



For more information visit: SkyZoneFenton