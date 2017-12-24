St. Louis battle of parking funds reignited

ST. LOUIS – A long-standing battle over revenue from parking meters and tickets has reignited in St. Louis.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that for years, the majority of parking revenue has gone to the city’s parking division, which is under the purview of the city treasurer, and is not part of the general fund. Aldermen have tried unsuccessfully to change it.

Now, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd is suing Treasurer Tishaura Jones, arguing that parking operations belong under city control.

Jones says the parking division’s millions of dollars in reserve funds are necessary for her office to maintain a strong credit rating. She says that helps insure more than $60 million in outstanding debt from modernizing the parking meter system and building parking garages.