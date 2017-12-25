Skiers slide down Hidden Valley slopes to celebrate Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILDWOOD, MO – “I’m having a blast man it’s the best feeling of my life,” visitor Jason Pickles said.

It’s been years, since St. Louisans woke up to a white Christmas morning, but that changed this year.

So, what better way to celebrate the fluffy white ice outside than to hit the slopes at Hidden Valley Ski Resort in Wildwood.

“Joy and happiness,” Pickles said. “They’re having a great time everybody having a great time.”

Even though the resort pumps out its own snow no matter the weather conditions, first timer Shaun Hill drove hours just to get the experience.

“We don’t get a white Christmas in Memphis so we had to drive about four hours for a white Christmas and that’s why we came here,” Hill said.

As any beginner, Hill took a couple tumbles but she quickly figured it out.

“I just fell right here because I wasn’t going down that hill,” Hill said.