Local murder mystery dinner events inspired by pop culture

ST. LOUIS – Looking for a family friendly activity? Sly Hedgehog Productions may have a murder mystery for you.

For their spring season, the company is offering interactive mystery dinners that makes the guests the detectives. Those playing the game have to find the murderer hiding among them.

The four-hour events are all inspired by pop culture themes like Harry Potter, Jane Austen, The Office, and even Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Tickets, like the clues in the cases, are becoming hard to find; but don’t worry if you miss out now, more mystery dinners will be held in April.

For more information, find them on Facebook at SlyHedgehogLLC or online at slyhedgehog.com.