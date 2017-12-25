× Missing Missouri boy found safe in Texas; father arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – The Missouri State Highway Patrol cancelled an Amber Alert after a missing one-year-old Springfield boy was found safe in Texas on Christmas.

The boy, Eli Bandurocskiy, was last seen with his father last Friday night in Springfield, Missouri. Authorities suspect the child was abducted.

State police believed the two were in the Houston, Texas area after the father’s mobile phone was pinged around 1 p.m. Christmas Eve.

Authorities said the child’s father, identified as 33-year-old Viktor Anatolievich Bandurocskiy, has a history of domestic abuse, drug use, and had made threats towards the child.

Springfield police said the two were located at 12:45 p.m. in Brookshire, Texas. Viktor was arrested for parental kidnapping.