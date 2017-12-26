× Dave Murray’s weather disco…WEDNESDAY..December 27, 2017

The coldest weather of the season…so far…and the coldest in years…bitter dangerous cold…today and tonight…a little temp bounce Thursday afternoon and Friday…then back into the deep freeze for the holiday weekend.

as for snow… its a strong northwest flow and limited moisture to work with…but expecting some light snow.

*** Some light snow Friday afternoon…limited

*** Some light snow Saturday into Sunday…limited

*** Strong northwest flow

*** The coldest weather so far this winter season…talking big time cold into New Years Day.

*** Even colder weather possible the week past New Years!

