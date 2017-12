Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A child's cry, a child's laugh; many parents have great memories of the first's in a child's life. One St. Louis family wrapped its memories around the sound of their child's heartbeat—only the heartbeat—and they are using this experience to help other families of hospitalized children. Kelsey and Matthew Mercer visit Fox 2 News at 11 to talk about their mission . Kelsey, a nurse practitioner at St. Louis Children’s Hospital, gives heartbeat animals to heart patients preserving memory of her son.