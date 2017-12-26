Lane closures begin on Poplar Street Bridge

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _For the next year, construction on the Poplar Street Bridge will impact the nearly 100,000 drivers who travel across the bridge each day. By Friday (Dec. 29), westbound traffic on the Poplar Street Bridge will be down to three lanes instead of four, and only two of four lanes will be open to eastbound drivers.

Beginning at 8 p.m. Tuesday (Dec. 26), only one lane will be open to eastbound traffic until Wednesday (Dec. 27) at 2 p.m. During that time, crews will be restriping and shifting barrier walls. When the second lane reopens, eastbound traffic will be shifted to the two middle lanes.

The bridge will be down to one eastbound lane again Wednesday night and into Thursday afternoon (Dec. 28).

On Thursday night and into Friday, two westbound lanes across the bridge will be closed.

Beginning Friday, one lane in either direction of the Poplar Street Bridge will be closed until December of 2018.

Another eastbound lane will also be closed while it is resurfaced. That project will be complete in February of 2018.

The extended closures are to prepare for widening the eastbound bridge starting in March. Our partners at the St. Louis Post-Dispatch report crews will lift and move the eastbound lanes nine feet to the outside, and then they will fill the empty space with new beams and another lane.

The $54 million project will also strengthen support structures holding up the 50-year-old bridge.