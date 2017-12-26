× Man, 86, killed in Chicago apartment building blaze

CHICAGO (AP) _ An 86-year-old man has died in a west side Chicago apartment building fire that also forced nearly a dozen people from their homes and into freezing temperatures.

The Chicago Tribune and WMAQ-TV report that the fire started about 1:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 3-story building in Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood.

A 62-year-old man was being treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

The television station reports that some residents beat on doors and yelled for their neighbors to flee the burning building.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.