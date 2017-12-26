Police investigate Christmas shooting death of Decatur man
DECATUR, Ill. (AP) _ Police are investigating the Christmas shooting death of a 39-year-old Decatur man.
The (Decatur) Herald & Review reports there are no known suspects.
Sergeant Chris Copeland says authorities received a report of a gunshot victim around 9:30 p.m. on Monday. Officers found the man, who later died at a hospital.
Macon County Coroner is expected to release the victim’s identity.
The newspaper reports that it is the 10th homicide in Decatur this year.
___
Information from: Herald & Review
39.840315 -88.954800