Terminal 2 evacuated at Lambert Airport after fire alarm goes off

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Officials at the St. Louis International Lambert Airport were forced to evacuate Terminal 2 at the airport Tuesday evening around 6 pm.

Terminal 2 is largely serviced by Southwest Airlines. A spokesperson for the airport has told Fox 2 that the terminal was evacuated for about 5 minutes after a fire alarm went off near a restaurant.

Currently the terminal is returning back to normal operations, as Southwest Airlines and the Transportation Security Administration are work to rescreen passengers.

Temporary partial evacuation in T2 out of an abundance of caution after alarm detected smoke near a restaurant. ARFF responded. Evacuation lasted about 5 mins. Normal Operations have resumed #safetyfirst — STL Airport (@flystl) December 27, 2017

We are all being told to take the emergency exits. This is in the @SouthwestAir terminal pic.twitter.com/Xva9qTnkAl — Jacob Long (@JacobLongTV) December 27, 2017

We’re all outside in the freezing cold walking under the jetbridges. No idea where we are going or why. Hundreds of passengers pic.twitter.com/992pFplHXm — Jacob Long (@JacobLongTV) December 27, 2017

So they took us all outside and back up to the front terminal entrance. now hundreds of passengers have to go through security check points AGAIN. pic.twitter.com/q5Bhzj4KQd — Jacob Long (@JacobLongTV) December 27, 2017