December 26 marks the first day of Kwanzaa

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. _Today is the first day of Kwanzaa. The seven-night-festival celebrates African-American and Pan-African culture.

Kwanzaa is Swahili and means "first fruits." It began back in 1966 during the Black Freedom Movement.

Those who celebrate Kwanzaa light black, green and red candles, representing seven principles. On day one the candle represents Umoja, unity for family, nation and race.

To everyone celebrating, we say Kwanzaa Furaha or Happy Kwanzaa!

To learn more visit: officialkwanzaawebsite.org/index.shtml