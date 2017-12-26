× Tokyo-bound flight returns to LA with unauthorized person

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ A plane heading from Los Angeles to Tokyo turned back because an unauthorized person was on board.

KABC-TV reports All Nippon Airways Flight 175 left Los Angeles International Airport around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, but it never arrived at Tokyo’s Narita International Airport.

Model Chrissy Teigen, who was on the plane, tweeted that the flight made a U-turn about four hours into the 11-hour flight.

Teigen says passengers were told that someone had managed to board the ANA flight with a United Airlines ticket.

The plane landed at LAX around 7:30 p.m. after eight hours in the air.

Teigen says police interviewed passengers who were sitting near the person.

Airport police tell KABC-TV that there was a “mix-up” that’s been resolved, and the flight has been rescheduled to depart Wednesday.

I have been moved to a room with Bravo. Clearly the authorities are trying to keep me quiet so I don’t BLOW THE LID OFF THIS “SITCH” pic.twitter.com/ohhpCmjviG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Police were interviewing all the people seated around the mystery person once we got off the plane. Why would they do this! I MUST KNOW MORE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017