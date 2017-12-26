With temperatures forecasted to drop, firefighters issue warning about space heaters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The last time the temperature dropped, the St. Louis Fire Department saw a spark for fires due to space heaters.

Tonight, firefighters are hoping there will not be a repeat of fires cause by heaters being used to keep people warm over the next several days.

It is cold out here and people are going to be doing whatever they can to stay warm but they say you have to do it in the right way.

In early December temperatures dropped for the first time this winter and St. Louis firefighters responded to three different house fires all started by space heaters.

Captain Garon Mosby says the biggest thing is to use a space heater to supplement your home`s regular heating.

Mosby says don`t use them as your main source of heat and never leave them on if you are not in the same room with the heater.

Mosby says space heater aren`t dangerous when used as instructed, it is when people don`t follow those guidelines they get into trouble.

Mosby also wants to remind people to keep watering their Christmas trees until they take them out of the house and make sure the home has a working smoke detector.