× Zach Duke salutes St. Louis Cardinals, fans as he leaves organization for Minnesota

ST. LOUIS, MO- Pitcher Zach Duke’s stint with the St. Louis Cardinals officially ended this week when he signed a free agent contract with the Minnesota Twins. The reliever spent parts of two seasons in St. Louis, having come over in a trade with the Chicago White Sox in 2016 and was expected to miss all of 2017 with elbow surgery. He made a remarkable recovery and instead was able to return in July.

Tuesday night he took to social media to thank the Cardinals organization, teammates and fans here and to wish them well, under certain circumstances.

To his Cardinals teammates, he tweeted “I hope you know I love you and will always be rooting for you (except when in direct competition with you ) haha. You are a special group capable of great things. I will miss you all, and will be watching.”

The Cardinals open spring training play against the Twins, and will face them four times during the regular season.