Authorities say 90-year-old man died after falling into well

GILMAN, Iowa (AP) _ Authorities say a 90-year-old man died in central Iowa after falling into a water well on Christmas Day.

The Marshalltown Times-Republican reports that first responders were sent to a property in rural Gilman around 9:10 a.m. Monday. Gilman Fire & Rescue says the man was pulled out around 20 minutes later from about 6 feet (2 meters) underground. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Authorities identified the man as Maurice Tufte. It’s unclear what led to his falling into the well.

Information from: Times-Republican