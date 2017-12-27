× Boy, 15, fatally shot at house attached to Illinois church

WILMINGTON, Ill. (AP) _ A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot inside a house attached to a church in Will County, Illinois.

The Chicago Tribune reports Wednesday that Will County sheriff’s deputies were called to the Wilmington home about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. The teen was pronounced dead at a hospital.

The home physically is connected to the Christian Faith Center. Wilmington is southwest of Chicago.

Deputy Chief Dan Jungles said detectives were interviewing the person who fired the shot and that the individuals involved in the shooting are related.

Information from: Chicago Tribune