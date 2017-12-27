Conservation Connection – Christmas tree recycling

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - What to do with your Christmas tree now that December 25 has come and gone? Toss it out in the dumpster? No way! That old tree can be put to much better use, according to Dan Zarlenga of the Missouri Department of Conservation. He visits Fox 2 News at 11 to explain the process of recycling your Christmas tree and just how the state puts the many thousands of trees it gets to good use.